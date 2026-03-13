4 killed as pvt bus from Hyderabad overturns in Nizamabad

Bus carrying 22 passengers from Hyderabad to Maharashtra overturns near Gannaram on NH-44 in Indalvai mandal; injured shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital, two reported critical.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:45 am IST
Overturned bus from Hyderabad after accident in Nizamabad.
Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, four people were killed after a private travel bus overturned late at night on National Highway-44 near Gannaram in Indalvai mandal of Nizamabad district.

According to preliminary reports, the private bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Maharashtra with 22 passengers on board when the accident occurred around midnight. The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned on the highway near Gannaram village.

Emergency responders and local police rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to the Government Hospital in Nizamabad for treatment.

Officials confirmed that four passengers died in the accident, while several others sustained injuries. Hospital sources said that the condition of two injured passengers is critical.

Case filed

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Authorities suspect that overspeeding or driver fatigue may have contributed to the mishap, though a detailed inquiry is underway.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

