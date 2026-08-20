Four killed as car falls into well in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: A couple and their two children died after the car they were travelling in fell into a well on Wednesday, August 19, in Siddipet district.

The accident occurred at Appanapalle village in Dubbaka mandal. The victims were identified as Dandugula Raju, 30; Bhagya, 25; Nishansh, 4; and Sanvika, 2. The family was from Bakwantapur village and was heading to Appanapalle to meet their relatives.

A couple and their two children died after the car they were travelling in fell into a well on Wednesday, August 19, in Siddipet district.



The accident occurred at Appanapalle village in Dubbaka mandal. The victims were identified as Dandugula Raju, 30; Bhagya, 25; Nishansh, 4;… pic.twitter.com/7fVwsBDC58 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

Following the accident, the car was pulled out of the well using an earth mover and the bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubbaka police said, “The accident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 pm. The husband must have been drowsy while driving the car. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”