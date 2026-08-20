Four killed as car falls into well in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: A couple and their two children died after the car they were travelling in fell into a well on Wednesday, August 19, in Siddipet district.
The accident occurred at Appanapalle village in Dubbaka mandal. The victims were identified as Dandugula Raju, 30; Bhagya, 25; Nishansh, 4; and Sanvika, 2. The family was from Bakwantapur village and was heading to Appanapalle to meet their relatives.
Following the accident, the car was pulled out of the well using an earth mover and the bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubbaka police said, “The accident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 pm. The husband must have been drowsy while driving the car. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”