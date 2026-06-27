Four months on, Shaheen Nagar road remains flooded with sewage

Residents of Shaheen Nagar have urged authorities to immediately address the long-pending drainage problem on the stretch between Shaheen Nagar and Venkatapur Road, where sewage water has remained stagnant for the past four months, causing inconvenience to residents and posing serious health risks.

Speaking to the media, local residents said the stagnant drainage water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, resulting in an increase in fever and other illnesses. They said the issue continued even during the holy month of Ramadan, affecting business establishments along the road as customers avoided the area due to unhygienic conditions.

Residents of Hyderabad's Shaheen Nagar have urged authorities to resolve a long-pending drainage issue on the Shaheen Nagar–Venkatapur Road stretch, where sewage water has remained stagnant for the past four months, causing inconvenience and raising health concerns.



Residents… pic.twitter.com/Au3scDHVU5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 27, 2026

Residents blame civic authorities

Residents alleged that the problem started after the area was merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. They claimed that despite repeated complaints, civic authorities have failed to provide a permanent solution.

Local resident Sabera Begum expressed frustration over the lack of response from public representatives.

“Leaders come to seek votes during elections, but once they are elected, they never return to address our problems. It is unfair to cheat the voters. If this issue is not resolved, we will teach them a lesson in the upcoming GHMC elections,” she said.

Children falling ill due to unhygienic conditions

Another resident, Babar Khan, said children in the locality are frequently falling ill due to the poor sanitary conditions. He added that mosquito breeding has worsened the situation.

“Most families here belong to the working class. They cannot afford to miss a day’s work to visit hospitals, as it directly affects their daily income and pushes them into financial hardship,” he said.

Residents appealed to MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy to intervene and ensure immediate removal of the stagnant sewage water. They also urged authorities to take steps for a permanent solution to the recurring drainage issue.

They requested GHMC officials to respond promptly and take urgent action in the interest of public health.