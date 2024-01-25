Four of a family, including 3 kids killed in road accident in Karnataka

Chitradurga: Four members of a family, including three children, were killed on the spot in a road accident on Thursday near the Sanikere village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Three other persons were seriously injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Sindhushree, 5-month-old Hayyalappa, three-month-old Raksha and 26-year-old Lingappa. All deceased belong to the same family.

Yallamma (30), Mallamma (20) and Nagappa (35) sustained severe injuries in the accident. The condition of Mallamma is critical.

According to police, the deceased and injured were travelling in a car and the tragedy took place as the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the bridge.

The victims are labourers from Dundammanahalli village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district. They were travelling towards Bengaluru from Devadurga. Challakere police have taken up the investigation.