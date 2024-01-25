Four of a family, including 3 kids killed in road accident in Karnataka

Three other persons were seriously injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2024 12:02 pm IST
Telangana: Five people die after auto truck collide in Warangal
Representative image

Chitradurga: Four members of a family, including three children, were killed on the spot in a road accident on Thursday near the Sanikere village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Three other persons were seriously injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Sindhushree, 5-month-old Hayyalappa, three-month-old Raksha and 26-year-old Lingappa. All deceased belong to the same family.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari

Yallamma (30), Mallamma (20) and Nagappa (35) sustained severe injuries in the accident. The condition of Mallamma is critical.

According to police, the deceased and injured were travelling in a car and the tragedy took place as the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the bridge.

The victims are labourers from Dundammanahalli village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district. They were travelling towards Bengaluru from Devadurga. Challakere police have taken up the investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2024 12:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button