Four of a family injured in cylinder explosion in Medchal

The explosion occurred in the Srirangavaram area of Yellampet mandal.

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Red LPG cylinder surrounded by flames during a fire incident.
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Hyderabad: Four members of a family were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Medchal on Monday, August 3.

The explosion occurred in the Srirangavaram area of Yellampet mandal. The injured were identified as Srinivas, 37, and his three children, Pravalika, 14, Haripriya, 10, and Vikranth, 6. The blast occurred when Srinivas was changing the gas cylinder.

The Medchal police registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Siasat.com tried contacting Medchal police multiple times; however, there was no response.

Subhan Bakery

Similar incident

In a similar incident on June 19, a woman was injured in a cylinder blast in Narsingi when a cylinder kept on her balcony exploded. The woman suffered burns on both her legs.

The accident occurred at around 4 PM when Geeta was alone at the house. “It is suspected that the explosion occurred because the cylinder was exposed to sunlight; however, a conclusion can be drawn only after a report from the fire and electricity departments,” an official from Narsingi Police Station told Siasat.com.

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