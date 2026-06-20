Cylinder blast in Narsingi residential building, woman injured

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman received injuries on her legs after a spare gas cylinder kept on the balcony of her house in Alkapur Township exploded on Friday, June 19.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm when Geeta was alone at the house. “It is suspected that the explosion occurred because the cylinder was exposed to sunlight; however, a conclusion can be drawn only after a report from the fire and electricity departments,” an official from Narsingi Police Station told Siasat.com.

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A video of the house shows the balcony completely blown to bits, and debris scattered around the bedroom. Geeta was shifted to Bhoomi Hospitals in Alkapur Township and was discharged the same day.

She is in a stable condition and has not suffered any fractures, police said. A fire accident case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.