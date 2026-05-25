One injured in LPG cylinder blast in Medchal

The incident occurred at Kapra X roads. Residents rushed the injured person to a hospital and alerted the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 10:59 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 12:53 pm IST
A woman injured in a fire accident at a busy commercial area in Hyderabad, with emergency responders and.
Fire fighters put out the blaze after cylinder blast in Medchal

Hyderabad: One person was seriously injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Medchal on Monday, May 25.

The incident occurred at Kapra X roads. Residents rushed the injured person to a hospital and alerted the police. The police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the Fire Department said, “We received the distress call at 5:23 am and dispatched one fire engine to the location. The blaze was extinguished.”

Subhan Bakery

Videos shared on social media showed residents gathering near the blast site and firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze. The remains of the damaged cylinder are also seen.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th May 2026 10:59 am IST|   Updated: 25th May 2026 12:53 pm IST

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