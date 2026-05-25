One injured in LPG cylinder blast in Medchal

Hyderabad: One person was seriously injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Medchal on Monday, May 25.

The incident occurred at Kapra X roads. Residents rushed the injured person to a hospital and alerted the police. The police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the Fire Department said, “We received the distress call at 5:23 am and dispatched one fire engine to the location. The blaze was extinguished.”

In a tragic incident, one person was injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Medchal on Monday, May 25.



The incident occurred at Kapra X roads. Residents rushed the injured person to a hospital and alerted the police. The police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.… pic.twitter.com/4eQhAb3Our — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

Videos shared on social media showed residents gathering near the blast site and firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze. The remains of the damaged cylinder are also seen.