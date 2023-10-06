Four Palestinians killed in 24 hours by Israelis in West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours by the Israeli forces and settlers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces’ bullets during a raid of Tulkarm city, in the northern West Bank on Thursday, October 5.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the martyrs were identified as 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Atta, and 27-year-old Huthaifa Faris, members of the Hamas Islamist militant group.

Israel’s military reported a gunfight after identifying a suspicious vehicle near Shufa village in Tulkarm.

“Soldiers engaged and after exchanges of fire, the two terrorists were neutralized,” the military said.

“An M-16 rifle and magazines used by the terrorists were located inside the vehicle.”

🔴 2 armed terrorists fired shots toward an Israeli vehicle.



IDF soldiers closed off routes in the area and identified the vehicle. After exchanges of fire, the 2 terrorists were neutralized.



An M-16 rifle and magazines used by the terrorists were located inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/U1BvNjMiLv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 5, 2023

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces prevented medics from reaching the two Palestinians.

Palestinians killed in Huwwara by Israeli forces

Hours later, a 23-year-old Palestinian Jamal Majzoub, was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets in the town of Huwwara.

تغطية صحفية: "صورة الشاب جمال مجذوب والذي ارتقى بعد اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال في حوارة أمس". pic.twitter.com/8PcVkrjoJf — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 6, 2023

Palestinian killed in Huwwara by Israeli settler

A 19-year-old Palestinian Labib Dhamidi was reportedly killed by a settler in the town of Huwwara, late on Thursday.

وزارة الصحة: "ارتقاء الشاب لبيب محمد لبيب ضميدي (١٩ عاماً) برصاص مستوطنين في القلب، في بلدة حوارة فجر اليوم". pic.twitter.com/pUHlmOshPw — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 6, 2023

Israeli raids on Tulkarm and Nablus; 5 soldiers wounded

Israeli forces have conducted overnight raids on Tulkarm and Nablus, causing clashes with residents and resistance fighters.

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a grenade explosion during a raid in Tulkarm, with three in serious condition and two with minor and moderate injuries.

تغطية صحفية: لحظة إصابة احد جنود الاحتلال خلال اشتباكات في مخيم طولكرم. pic.twitter.com/9GJaaail0G — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 5, 2023

لحظة نقل جندي مصاب جراء الاشتباكات المسلحة بين مقاومين وقوات الاحتلال في مخيم طولكرم. pic.twitter.com/qSbhhu1h0M — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 5, 2023

This year has been one of the most violent for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, in the last two decades.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged the Gaza Strip, including 46 children, making 2023 one of the deadliest years in the occupied territories.