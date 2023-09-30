Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed and another was injured after the Israeli forces opened fire near the colonial Israeli settlement of Pesagot, to the east of Al-Bireh city in the occupied West Bank on Friday, September 29, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.

Mohammad Jibril Roummaneh, whom the Israeli military accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military post, was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second Palestinian suffered light injuries to the lower limbs in the attack.

The Palestinian news agency Quds reported that Israeli forces opened fire at the vehicle, in which Roummaneh and another Palestinian were, outside the Psagot settlement.

عاجل| تغطية صحفية: الاحتلال يعتقل شابين بعد إطلاق النار على سيارتهما وإصابتهما قرب مستوطنة "بساغوت" المقامة على أراضي مدينة البيرة. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 29, 2023

عاجل| وزارة الصحة: ارتقاء الشاب محمد جبريل رمانة بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال مع شاب آخر في مدينة البيرة. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 29, 2023

Israeli forces also prevented Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances from providing treatment.

For more than a year, the Israeli forces have been carrying out military operations in the northern West Bank, targeting Palestinians it labels as “wanted,” often resulting in Palestinian deaths and injuries.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged the Gaza Strip, including 46 children, making 2023 one of the deadliest years in the occupied territories.