Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank shooting

Several others were injured as the shooting near Nablus triggered a security lockdown.

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A woman mourns as others gather around in a scene of grief in the West Bank.
People mourn over the body of a Palestinian man killed in an attack on a hospital in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on July 24, 2026. (Photo: AFP)

Jerusalem: Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting in the northern West Bank, health officials said Friday, July 25. Several more people were injured.

The circumstances of the shooting, which occurred near the city of Nablus, were not immediately clear. Violence in the Israeli-occupied territory has flared in recent days.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said the four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services did not say who had killed the Israeli man. Palestinian health officials said they were treating four injured Palestinians, three in critical condition. Israel’s rescue service said two injured Israelis were being airlifted out of the West Bank.

Subhan Bakery

The Israeli military said in a statement that soldiers responded to a report of an attack on Israeli civilians hiking near the settlement of Havat Gilad, west of Nablus. It said it had imposed a “temporary cordon” around Nablus and the nearby Palestinian village of Tell.

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