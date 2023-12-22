Four planes lie idle at Hyderabad airport, 164 across country

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in contact with airlines to manage their idle aircrafts

Photo of Mayank Tiwari Mayank Tiwari|   Updated: 22nd December 2023 9:23 pm IST
Four planes lie idle at Hyderabad airport, 164 across country

Hyderabad: In a recent revelation to the Lok Sabha in a written reply, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 164 planes are grounded, lying idle across 15 airports in India of which four are currently grounded at Hyderabad Airport.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This includes one aircraft from Indigo one from SpiceJet, and two from Go Air. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in contact with airlines to manage their idle aircrafts. The AAI holds a security deposit/bank guarantee of approximately Rs 730 crore for these aircraft.

During a Lok Sabha session, Scindia pointed out that the primary reason for the grounding of these aircraft is related to engine supplier Pratt & Whitney’s (P&W) supply chain issues, affecting 95% of the aircraft on the ground in India.

MS Education Academy

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, revealed that a total of 164 aircraft are inactive across 15 airports in the country.

The highest number of grounded planes is at Delhi Airport (64), followed by Bengaluru (27), Mumbai (24), and Chennai (20).

Tags
Photo of Mayank Tiwari Mayank Tiwari|   Updated: 22nd December 2023 9:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button