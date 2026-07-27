Four swept away in SRSP backwaters in Nizamabad, 3 bodies found

Search on for fourth body.

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Four swept away in SRSP backwaters in Nizamabad, 3 bodies found
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Hyderabad: Four youngsters, who had visited the backwaters of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), died after being swept away in Nizamabad district on Sunday, July 26.

Hours of search operations led to the recovery of three bodies, while the rescue teams continued operations till late for the missing youth.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Arhan from Bhokar in Maharashtra and Kaleem, Najuwath and Azeem, all aged 24 years and residents of Auto Nagar in Nizamabad. The incident occurred in the Lakshmi Canal when all four slipped and were swept away, said the police. 

Subhan Bakery

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya monitored the rescue operation carried out by personnel from the police, revenue department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and local swimmers.

Until the last reports came in, the bodies of three of the youth had been found while the search was still on for the fourth missing person.

Meanwhile, the Nizamabad Police have warned the public away from entering water bodies during the monsoon. 

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