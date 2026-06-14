Telangana: Office party turns ugly as man drowns in pool after fight

The deceased, Gandla Ramu, had been drinking along with a few of his colleagues when a fight broke out between them.

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Hyderabad: A team outing being hosted at a farmhouse in Chotuppal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, took an ugly turn after one of the employees drowned in a swimming pool in the early hours of Sunday, June 14.

Around 15-20 employees of Ascent Business Solutions, Ramanthapur, were present at the party. The deceased, Gandla Ramu, had been drinking along with a few of his colleagues when a fight broke out between them, during which Ramu fell into the pool.

He wasn’t able to make it out as he was in a drunken condition, and none of his colleagues stepped in to help, an official from Chotuppal Police Station told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

A murder case has been registered, and the accused have been called for questioning. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

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