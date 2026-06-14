Fun trip turns fatal as 3 Bengaluru youth drown in backwaters

Hassan: A joyous weekend trip turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after three young men from Bengaluru drowned in the backwaters of the Hemavathi reservoir near the famous Shettihalli Church in Hassan district on Sunday, June 14.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Gorur Police Station and has left the victims’ families and friends devastated. The deceased have been identified as Charan, 20, Milan, 23, and Manikantha, 20, all of whom are residents of Bengaluru.

According to the police, a group of 10 friends had travelled to Dharmasthala on a pilgrimage. After offering prayers, they were returning to Bengaluru when they decided to stop at the historic Shettihalli Rosary Church, a popular tourist attraction located near Gorur in Hassan taluk.

While exploring the area, the youngsters were drawn towards the scenic backwaters surrounding the church. Excited by the water-filled landscape, some members of the group decided to enter the reservoir for a swim. However, tragedy struck when three of them ventured into deeper waters despite reportedly not knowing how to swim.

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No immediate rescue assistance available

Within moments, Charan, Milan and Manikantha began struggling in the water and were unable to return to safety. The remaining friends, shocked and helpless, rushed to the shore and raised an alarm, desperately calling for help. Unfortunately, no immediate rescue assistance was available, and the three youths drowned before they could be saved.

The horrifying incident unfolded in front of their friends, who watched helplessly as the trio disappeared beneath the water. The sudden loss has left the entire group in deep shock and grief.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Gorur Police Station and the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search and rescue operation. Efforts were undertaken to retrieve the bodies from the reservoir.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers associated with entering unfamiliar water bodies without adequate safety precautions. Authorities have repeatedly warned visitors against venturing into deep waters around reservoirs and tourist spots, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels can be deceptive and currents unpredictable.

The emotional scenes at the spot were heartwrenching as the surviving friends broke down after witnessing the deaths of their companions. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.