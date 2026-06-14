Two children drown in farm pond in Doddaballapur village

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, two children drowned after accidentally falling into a farm pond at Togarihatta village in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The victims have been identified as Daksha (11) and Dhanush (4), who reportedly ventured out to play while their parents were away from home.

According to police, the children were playing near an agricultural field when they accidentally slipped into the farm pond. Since no one was present nearby, the incident went unnoticed for some time. Family members and villagers later launched a search after the children could not be found. Their bodies were subsequently recovered from the pond.

The heartbreaking incident has left the village in shock, with grieving family members breaking down after losing the young children. Residents said the tragedy could perhaps have been avoided if proper safety measures had been in place around the water body.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the farm pond belongs to a farmer identified as Gurumurthy. Villagers alleged that the pond did not have any protective fencing or safety barriers despite posing a potential danger to children and livestock in the area.

Based on the findings, Doddaballapur Rural Police have registered a case against the owner of the farm pond and initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of farm ponds and open water bodies across Karnataka. Authorities have repeatedly urged landowners to install protective fencing and warning boards around such locations to prevent accidents.

The tragedy comes amid a series of similar incidents reported across the state. Just a day ago, a two-year-old child died after falling into a water sump in Mandya district’s Pandavapura taluk. Earlier this month, an 18-month-old girl drowned in a water tank in Bagalkot district.

With child drowning incidents on the rise, local residents have demanded stricter enforcement of safety norms and greater awareness to prevent such avoidable tragedies. Police said further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.