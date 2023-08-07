Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike near Damascus

Damascus: At least four Syrian soldiers were killed and several others wounded after an Israeli missile strike targeted the vicinity of the capital city of Damascus on Monday, August 7.

“Around 02:20 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus also caused some material damage,” the Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source in the Ministry of Defense as saying.

After the initial strikes, the Syrian air defence system succeeded in intercepting the Israeli missiles and shooting down some of them.

The AFP news agency says its correspondent in Damascus reported hearing the sound of explosions.

Videos of bright flashes in the sky around Damascus have also appeared on social media platforms.

Why Israel attacks Syria?

For several years now, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Iran’s influence in the region has grown with President Bashar al-Assad fully supporting the Shiite state.