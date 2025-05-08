IMD predicts rains for next 3 days in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert to 20 districts in the state forecasting light to moderate rains coupled with gusty winds that could blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour for the next 3 days.

Due to the rains, the temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the state, giving slight respite to the people from the summer heatwave.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km per hour) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Friday, May 9.

Also Read Hyderabad: CCMB scientists discover key role of protein dynamics in gene control

Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts could see a similar weather pattern on Saturday, May 10.

On Sunday, May 11, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places across the state. The weather forecast is expected to continue till 8:30 am on May 12.

According to IMD officials, temperatures are likely to be recorded between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days. However, it could once again rise above 40 degree Celsius after that.