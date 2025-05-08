Hyderabad: CCMB scientists discover key role of protein dynamics in gene control

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad have made a breakthrough in understanding how proteins function, revealing that their ability to flex and shift shape is key to multitasking in living organisms.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, demonstrates that proteins are not limited to a single, stable 3D structure. Instead, they can temporarily rearrange themselves, allowing them to interact with a wider range of RNA molecules and perform multiple roles within the cell.

This flexibility, scientists found, is crucial for precise gene regulation, especially in plants that lack adaptive immune systems.

Using advanced nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and computational modelling, the team showed that even two plant proteins with nearly identical structures can behave differently if one is more dynamic.

The more flexible protein can bind to various RNA partners by momentarily adapting its shape, giving it a functional advantage in complex cellular environments.

Dr. Mandar V Deshmukh, the study’s lead author, explained, “A protein’s capacity to alter its shape, even slightly, can be as significant as its structure. This dynamic property enables organisms to efficiently regulate genes under changing conditions, opening new possibilities for developing innovative therapies and improving crop traits”.

The findings highlight how minor changes in a protein’s sequence can lead to major functional differences, emphasising the need to study both protein structure and dynamics-especially for drug development and biotechnology.

CCMB’s discovery is expected to pave the way for advances in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology by helping scientists design proteins that can perform multiple functions more efficiently.