Centre blocks news website The Wire

New website, “The Wire” on Friday, May 9, said that the portal has been blocked by internet service providers based on orders from the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Wire stated that it stands against “censorship” and that they are taking necessary steps to challenge the move.

The portal was blocked by the Global Government Affairs handle on X announced that the Indian government directed the social media platform to restrict access to the accounts of several users and news outlets, in light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 8, 2025

So far, media outlets including X handles of Maktoob Media, The Kashmiriyat, and Free Press Kashmir have been withheld. The Wire termed the Centre’s move as “a clear violation of the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press.”

The internet service providers are saying multiple things. We have learnt it is per orders of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/GCz4d6EggP — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 9, 2025

The platform reiterated its commitment to providing truthful and accurate news, stating, “We will not be deterred.”

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has. Your support has kept our work going for the past 10 years, and we are counting on all of us standing together at this time,” the statement read.