Four teens run over by Rajya Rani Express in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred when the youngsters crossed the railway track near Burma Colony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Electric train moving on railway tracks with overhead wires and green trees in background.
Representational Image

Andhra Pradesh: Four teenagers died on the spot and one was seriously injured after being hit by the Rajya Rani Express in Tekkali town, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, September 23.

The accident occurred when the youngsters crossed the railway track near Burma Colony. They had gone for fishing and were on their way back.

The Rajya Rani Express, travelling from Bhubaneswar towards Gunupur, hit and ran over them. The deceased were identified as Visakha Rao, Dileep, Sharath and Shiva, while Salman Raju sustained serious injuries. All are Class 12 students, Tekkali police said.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button