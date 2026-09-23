Four teens run over by Rajya Rani Express in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four teenagers died on the spot and one was seriously injured after being hit by the Rajya Rani Express in Tekkali town, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, September 23.

The accident occurred when the youngsters crossed the railway track near Burma Colony. They had gone for fishing and were on their way back.

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The Rajya Rani Express, travelling from Bhubaneswar towards Gunupur, hit and ran over them. The deceased were identified as Visakha Rao, Dileep, Sharath and Shiva, while Salman Raju sustained serious injuries. All are Class 12 students, Tekkali police said.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.