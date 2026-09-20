Family killed in Hyderabad accident after Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: A family returning home after Ganesh immersion died in an accident in Rangareddy early on Sunday, September 20.

Four people, including a woman, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed an under-construction culvert at Palamakula in Shamshabad. The accident occurred at 1.45 am when the family was returning from Mahabubnagar to Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as Kethavath Limbya, 54; his wife, Yamuna, 45; Katravath Mansingh, 48; and Ketavath Vasram, 45. Vasram and Mansingh were relatives of Limbya who were in the brick business.

According to police, the driver, Ashok, lost control of the wheel near Palamakula and veered off the road before crashing into the culvert. The impact was severe, killing all four passengers on the spot.

Ashok suffered grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The deceased hailed from Nawabpet in Mahbubnagar district, while Limbya and his family were residing in Madhura Nagar, Shamshabad.

Police said they had travelled to their native village to participate in Ganesh immersion celebrations. “Since Ganesh idols were being immersed at their native place, Limbya and others went to Nawabpet. It was after the completion of immersion of their idol was completed, Limbya and others hired a car to reach Shamshabad. On reaching Palamakula, the driver hit the culvert,” the police said.

Police said the front portion of the car was completely mangled in the crash. The deployment of the two front airbags is believed to have helped the driver survive.

The police said that the driver’s blood samples were collected to test whether it was a case of drunk driving.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.