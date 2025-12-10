Four-year-old goes missing at Hyderabad airport, rescued by police

Shamshabad DCP lauded SHO Kanakaiah Samapathi and his team for reuniting 4-year-old Mustafa with his family unharmed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th December 2025 8:51 pm IST
Police officers pose with civilians and a young child at the RGI Airport Police Outpost in Hyderabad.
RGIA outpost police reunite missing 4-year-old with family

Hyderabad: The hustle and bustle of an airport mixed with the anticipation of seeing your loved ones after a long time creates a confusing atmosphere. A similar situation prevailed at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday, December 9, when a four-year-old boy went missing after he had gone to receive his relatives.

Noticing his child’s absence, Md Salman Pasha immediately approached the RGIA outpost police. Acting swiftly, police officials initiated coordination with airport staff and used technical resources to locate the child in no time.

Shamshabad deputy commissioner of police B Rajesh lauded the station house officer Kanakaiah Samapathi and his team for reuniting 4-year-old Mustafa with his family unharmed.

