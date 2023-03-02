Foxconn to ‘mega’ invest in Telangana, to create one lakh jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced that Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) is going to ‘mega’ invest in the state which will lead to the creation of one lakh jobs.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with KTR met with Young Liu, the chairman of the Hon Hai Technology Group at Pragati Bhavan.

The Telangana minister tweeted, “Super stoked to announce a mega investment by @HonHai_Foxconn in Telangana that will create employment for a whopping One Lakh youngsters in Telangana. The announcement is made after the chairman of FoxConn Mr Young Liu met Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu at Pragathi Bhavan today”

Young Liu. the chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. They discussed topics related to enhancing India’s tech and innovation ecosystem.

In response to a tweet by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the Prime Minister tweeted; “Had a good meeting with Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system.”

KTR and Young Liu are set to inaugurate T-Works, prototyping center at Raidurg today.

The 78000 sq. ft. prototyping centre is said to have cutting-edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping.

(With inputs from ANI).