Hyderabad: KTR announces launch of India’s largest prototyping center

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that T-works, prototyping center at Raidurg will be launched on March 2.

The minister took to twitter to announce the launch of the “India’s largest prototyping centre” and tweeted, “T-Works will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation.”

The 78000 sq. ft. prototyping centre is said to have cutting-edge facilities and equipment to support innovation and prototyping.

“T-Works, an initiative of the Government of Telangana, aims to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators in India; who explore and experiment without the fear of failure,” reads the website of the soon to be launched T-works.