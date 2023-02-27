Nok Air commences flights from Hyderabad Airport to Bangkok

Hyderabad: The popular airline of Thailand Nok Air has recently commenced operating non-stop flights between Hyderabad Airport and Bangkok, offering a convenient travel option for passengers. On February 22, the first flight departed from Telangana’s capital to Bangkok.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from its hub at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok to Telangana’s capital during the Winter 2023 schedule. The airline plans to increase the frequency of flights to four non-stop flights per week during the Summer 2023 schedule.

New flight route makes traveling from Hyderabad Airport to Bangkok easy

In order to operate on the new route, the state-of-the-art Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 economy-class seats will be used.

As of now, Hyderabad is the only destination that Nok Air serves in India.

With this new flight route, passengers from Hyderabad can easily travel to Bangkok, a popular tourist destination known for its rich culture, and scenic beauty.

The move by Nok Air is expected to further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between India and Thailand, while also providing a convenient and comfortable travel option for passengers.

Nok Air

It is a low-cost Thailand airline. Established in 2004, it serves the largest number of domestic routes within the country.

Earlier, it started flight between Guwahati and Bangkok. However, it was terminated later.

It operates flights from Thailand to China, India, Japan, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. From India, it only offers flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok.