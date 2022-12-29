Watch: Fight breaks out on Bangkok-India Thai Smile Airways flight

An ugly fight broke out between passengers on a Bangkok-India Thai Smile Airways flight on Tuesday. The fight took place when the flight was on its way from Bangkok to India.

In a video that went viral on social media, two persons are seen indulging in the argument. Suddenly a group of passengers started physically attacking a passenger.

The fight continued for a while despite crew members’ continuous attempts to put an end to it. One of the crew members can be heard saying ‘Stop right now, stop’ on the microphone.

As the fight continues, other passengers on the flight can also be heard asking unruly passengers to end the fight.

#AirRage



Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight



Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

Unruly behaviour on flight

Recently, another incident of unruly behaviour was witnessed on an Indigo flight wherein a passenger yelled at a crew member and called her ‘servant’.

In that incident, an argument broke out over what is served to the passenger. In the video of the incident, an air hostess can be heard saying ‘My crew is crying because of you. We can only serve what is there’.

When the passenger said, ‘Why are you yelling?’, the air hostess said, ‘Because you are yelling at us’. Reply to the passenger’s comment, ‘You are a servant’, the air hostess said, ‘I am an employee, not your servant’.

IndiGo flight attendant tells passenger ‘I am not your servant’ after he made another attendant cry pic.twitter.com/KjeWqkfMIx — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) December 22, 2022

After the incident, speaking in support of IndiGo’s air hostess, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted, ‘Crews are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called “servant” and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under’.