FPIs have turned buyers in leading banks

Large caps in segments like IT, telecom, automobiles and capital goods are also witnessing buying.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2023 7:53 am IST
‘Sell China, Buy India’ policy of FPIs cannot continue for long
FPI

New Delhi: FPIs have made a major comeback to India in December.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Even though FPIs made an investment of Rs 9,000 crore in India in November, they were sellers for Rs 368 crore in the cash market. This has changed in December with big time buying in the cash market, SAID V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The cash market buying in the month through December 8 is Rs 10874 crore. But the actual inflows caused by MSCI EM Index rebalancing, among others, is very high.

MS Education Academy

As per NSDL data, the total inflows into India, including investment through the primary market, through December 8 stands at a whopping Rs 26,605 crore, he said.

The indication of political stability after the 2024 general elections, strong growth momentum in the Indian economy, inflation cooling off, steady decline in US bond yields and the correction in Brent crude have turned the situation in India’s favour.

Going forward, FPI inflows are likely to continue.

FPIs have turned buyers in leading banks where they have been sellers. Large caps in segments like IT, telecom, automobiles and capital goods are also witnessing buying. This trend is likely to continue, he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2023 7:53 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button