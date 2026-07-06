Frail woman, 99-year-old cleric among Khamenei mourners

Tehran: A frail elderly woman from Shiraz and a 99-year-old senior cleric were among the mourners who drew widespread attention during the funeral procession of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on Monday, July 6.

The state funeral attracted vast crowds dressed in black as Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin was carried through the capital alongside the coffins of several family members killed during the opening phase of the recent Iran-Israel conflict. The procession travelled through Tehran before heading to Mehrabad International Airport ahead of the burial ceremonies. Iranian authorities described the large turnout as a demonstration of national unity as the country continues diplomatic engagement with the United States following the conflict.

Also Read LIVE: Day 3 of Khamenei funeral begins with Tehran procession

Woman’s journey from Shiraz

Despite poor health and limited physical strength, the elderly woman travelled from Shiraz to Tehran to bid farewell to Khamenei. A video shared by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad showed her making her way through the procession in a crouched position, using her hands and legs to move forward.

According to the diplomatic mission, she declined repeated offers of assistance and remained determined to complete the journey on her own. The consulate said she had travelled solely to attend the funeral, and the footage has since been widely shared on social media.

An elderly woman traveled long way to Seyyed Ali Khamenei's funeral, refusing all offers of help. She embodied the deep love all Iranians held for their leader as she paid her final respects. pic.twitter.com/DLyN1RWrlq — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) July 6, 2026

Veteran cleric

Another widely shared video released by Iran’s Fars News Agency showed Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the 99-year-old secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council, walking with the support of aides as he joined fellow mourners in Tehran.

Jannati has served as secretary of the Guardian Council since 1992, making him one of the Islamic Republic’s longest-serving senior officials. He also previously chaired the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for appointing and overseeing the country’s Supreme Leader.