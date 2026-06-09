France imposes entry ban on Smotrich over West Bank policies

Move comes as Western allies step up pressure over settler violence and settlement expansion.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addresses a press conference. Photo: Bloomberg

Paris: France has barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, citing his support for policies linked to settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and opposition to a two-state solution.

The move was announced on Tuesday, June 9, by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who said France was acting alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway in a coordinated effort to address settler violence and activities undermining prospects for peace.

In a post on X, Barrot said the restrictions also apply to four leaders of settler organisations and 21 individuals accused of involvement in violent acts in the West Bank.

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He accused Smotrich of advocating the annexation of the territory, backing the construction of additional settlements and supporting measures that weaken Palestinian governance structures.

Barrot said such positions are incompatible with international efforts aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement between Israelis and Palestinians.

Western nations voice concern over West Bank situation

The announcement coincided with a joint statement by Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United Kingdom expressing concern over escalating tensions in the West Bank.

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The five countries said attacks on Palestinian communities, destruction of property and continued settlement activity were contributing to instability and eroding the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

The ministers urged Israeli authorities to prosecute those responsible for violence, dismantle support structures linked to extremist activity and ensure that incidents are investigated promptly and thoroughly.

Israel rejects measures

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the actions, arguing that the sanctions were politically motivated and unfairly targeted Israeli officials.

The decision adds to growing diplomatic pressure from Western governments over developments in the West Bank and reflects increasing international scrutiny of settlement-related policies.

Smotrich is the second member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet to face a French entry ban in recent weeks, following similar action against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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