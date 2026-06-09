France imposes entry ban on Smotrich over West Bank policies

Paris: France has barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, citing his support for policies linked to settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and opposition to a two-state solution.

The move was announced on Tuesday, June 9, by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who said France was acting alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway in a coordinated effort to address settler violence and activities undermining prospects for peace.

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In a post on X, Barrot said the restrictions also apply to four leaders of settler organisations and 21 individuals accused of involvement in violent acts in the West Bank.

He accused Smotrich of advocating the annexation of the territory, backing the construction of additional settlements and supporting measures that weaken Palestinian governance structures.

Barrot said such positions are incompatible with international efforts aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement between Israelis and Palestinians.

Western nations voice concern over West Bank situation

The announcement coincided with a joint statement by Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United Kingdom expressing concern over escalating tensions in the West Bank.

The five countries said attacks on Palestinian communities, destruction of property and continued settlement activity were contributing to instability and eroding the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Avec nos partenaires britannique, canadien, australien, néo-zélandais et norvégien, nous prenons aujourd’hui de nouvelles sanctions contre les responsables de l’intensification de la colonisation et des violences en Cisjordanie.



A titre national, nous avons interdit d’accès à… pic.twitter.com/VwGy3l7l00 — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) June 9, 2026

The ministers urged Israeli authorities to prosecute those responsible for violence, dismantle support structures linked to extremist activity and ensure that incidents are investigated promptly and thoroughly.

Israel rejects measures

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the actions, arguing that the sanctions were politically motivated and unfairly targeted Israeli officials.

The decision adds to growing diplomatic pressure from Western governments over developments in the West Bank and reflects increasing international scrutiny of settlement-related policies.

Israel firmly rejects the disgraceful measures adopted by foreign governments against Israeli citizens, entities, and a government minister.



The real essence of these steps is the attempt to impose a political stance regarding the right of Jews to live in the Land of Israel and… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2026

Smotrich is the second member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet to face a French entry ban in recent weeks, following similar action against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.