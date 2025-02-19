France officially recognises imam as a profession

The French government has officially recognised the role of an imam as a profession by including it in the official job list of the French Employment Agency.

This decision marks a significant step in providing a structured framework for religious leaders in the country.

French Interior minister Bruno Retailleau announced this development during the closing session of the second meeting of the French Islamic Forum (FORIF) on Tuesday, February 18, Anadolu Agency reported.

As part of the initiative, the government will establish an official job description and employment contracts for imams, ensuring greater clarity and stability in their roles.

In addition to formalizing the profession, the government will officially recognize imams serving in hospitals and the military as part of the public service.

Retailleau emphasised the importance of accountability and trust in communication between the government and Muslim representatives.

He also highlighted that Muslims reject any radical ideologies that distort their values, reinforcing the community’s commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Acknowledging concerns about Islamophobia, Retailleau revealed that 173 anti-Muslim attacks were recorded in 2024. However, he admitted that the actual number is likely higher due to many cases going unreported. To tackle this issue, the government will launch a complaint platform, providing victims of Islamophobia with a direct channel to report incidents and seek justice.