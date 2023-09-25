France to withdraw envoy, end military cooperation with Niger amid coup: Macron

In a statement on Sunday, the President said: "France has decided to withdraw its ambassador. In the next hours, our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:59 pm IST

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his decision to withdraw the country’s ambassador and end all military cooperation with Niger amid a coup in the West African nation.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a statement on Sunday, the President said: “France has decided to withdraw its ambassador. In the next hours, our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France.”

He added that military cooperation was “over” and French troops would leave in “the months to come”, the BBC reported.

MS Education Academy

The military junta seized power in Niger in July.

Also Read
Hindutva a matter of ‘deep concern’ for world community: Pak PM

It is one of several former French colonies in West Africa where the military has recently seized control, following Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Chad. Last month, a coup was staged in Gabon.

Currently, there are about 1,500 French soldiers in the landlocked West African country.

In his statement, Macron went on to say that he still regarded ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, currently held prisoner by the coup leaders, as the country’s “sole legitimate authority” and had informed him of his decision.

He described the deposed president as a “hostage”.

“He was targeted by this coup d’etat because he was carrying out courageous reforms and because there was a largely ethnic settling of scores and a lot of political cowardice,” the BBC quoted Macron as saying.

Meanwhile, the military junta in Niger welcomed Macron’s decision, saying it was “a new step towards the sovereignty of Niger”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button