Fraudsters pose as senior official, dupe accountant of Rs 1.5 cr

The fraudsters sent a message to an accountant of a company linked to BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak.

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Katni: Cyber fraudsters cheated a company linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and mining baron Sanjay Pathak by sending its accountant a WhatsApp message purportedly from a senior director and asking him to transfer Rs 1.5 crore, Madhya Pradesh police said on Thursday, August 13.

The incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday, said Katni Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

The fraudsters sent a message to Shailesh Tiwari, a senior accountant, from what appeared to be the WhatsApp account of Badriprasad Gaur, the company’s managing director, asking him to transfer Rs 1.50 crore to two bank accounts.

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Believing that the message had come from the senior official, Tiwari transferred the money to two bank accounts, only to realise later that it was a fraud.

After a complaint was filed, police put the bank accounts on hold, securing Rs 27 lakh, the SP said.

Further probe was on, he added.

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