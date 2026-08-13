Fraudsters pose as senior official, dupe accountant of Rs 1.5 cr

Katni: Cyber fraudsters cheated a company linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and mining baron Sanjay Pathak by sending its accountant a WhatsApp message purportedly from a senior director and asking him to transfer Rs 1.5 crore, Madhya Pradesh police said on Thursday, August 13.

The incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday, said Katni Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

The fraudsters sent a message to Shailesh Tiwari, a senior accountant, from what appeared to be the WhatsApp account of Badriprasad Gaur, the company’s managing director, asking him to transfer Rs 1.50 crore to two bank accounts.

Also Read Hyderabad losing Rs 400 cr to cybercrime every year: Sajjanar

Believing that the message had come from the senior official, Tiwari transferred the money to two bank accounts, only to realise later that it was a fraud.

After a complaint was filed, police put the bank accounts on hold, securing Rs 27 lakh, the SP said.

Further probe was on, he added.