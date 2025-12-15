Fraudulent GST registrations resulted in tax evasion of Rs 3,000 Cr: Minister

In the last 2024-25 fiscal, 3,977 such fake registrations using forged PAN and Aadhaar were detected, involving evasion of Rs 13,109 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th December 2025 9:02 pm IST
Image showing representational photo of Goods Service Tax (GST)
Representational Image

New Delhi: The government has detected 489 fraudulent GST registrations till October involving forged PAN and Aadhaar, and resulting in tax evasion of over Rs 3,000 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In the last 2024-25 fiscal, 3,977 such fake registrations using forged PAN and Aadhaar were detected, involving evasion of Rs 13,109 crore.

In 2023-24, 5,699 such fraudulent registrations came to light involving tax evasion of Rs 15,085 crore.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) has initiated an exercise to identify anomalies in digital information provided by the proprietorship firms at the time of GST registration.

GST registrations are identified, shortlisted wherein misuse of individual credentials like PAN is suspected. These suspect GSTINs are shared with field formations for appropriate verification.

In addition, DGARM also focuses on the identification of the risky taxpayers solely created for fake/bogus invoicing and passing on ineligible ITC in the supply chain, Chaudhary said.

Memory Khan Seminar

Between April and October this year, GST officers have arrested 16 persons. In FY’25 and FY’24, 50 and 67 persons respectively have been arrested.

Two special drives, respectively for the period 16.05.2023 to 14.08.2023 and 16.08.2024 to 30.10.2024, were launched on all India basis, both by Central as well as State tax administrations, for a concerted and coordinated action against fake registrations and fraudulent passing of ITC.

“The drive against non-existent/ fake registrations involved physical verification of the business premises of the taxpayers by duly constituted teams of tax officials. During this special drive non-existent GSTINs were identified and suspended/cancelled,” Chaudhary said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th December 2025 9:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button