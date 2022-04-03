Telangana: Free coaching for ST job aspirants in Jagtiyal

Jagtiyal: The Telangana government’s Tribal Welfare department will be conducting coaching classes for youth of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Jagtiyal. The classes will start on May 1, and provide training for police, group 1 and group 4 jobs.

Eligibility criteria for the coaching classes-

Only ST candidates of Telangana State are eligible to apply for the Coaching.

A candidate should possess minimum graduation for Group-IV.

The age of the candidate should be minimum of 18 years and the maximum age limit is 47 years.

The annual income of the parent/guardian / family should not be more than Rs.2.00 lakhs for all categories.

A candidate should not be employed or pursuing any other course.

A candidate should not have availed any similar coaching sponsored by the Government elsewhere.

A candidate should possess the eligibility conditions prescribed by the recruiting Agencies.



A simple screening test with subjects of arithmetic and tests of reasoning/ mental ability and general studies including history, geography, polity, economy, general science, english, current affairs of national and international importance will be held.

The minimum qualifying marks for the screening test would be 50 marks out of 100 marks (50%). The admission for the coaching will be purely on the merit of the screening test.

Preference shall be given to women candidates up to 50%. Similarly, physically challenged candidates will be considered. The selected candidates’ list shall be published on the official website of the tribal welfare department.