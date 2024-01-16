Free food at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad, reels go viral

The cafe culture is on the rise in the city of Hyderabad, with a new cafe sprouting up in the city every week. Whether you’re an early bird craving a delightful breakfast or planning a romantic dinner date, city’s flourishing cafe scene has become a haven for food lovers.

The popular Bengaluru-based eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe has made its way to Hyderabad and it is currently the talk of town. Specializing in authentic and delectable South Indian breakfast delights, from mouthwatering ghee idlis to irresistible dosas and soul-soothing filter coffee, the cafe is all set to open its doors to the public on January 19. It is located in Madhapur.

Before its official inauguration, The Rameshwaram Cafe treated food enthusiasts to a delightful preview through free food trials. The offer extended from January 14 to January 16, allowing hundreds of eager people and food bloggers to indulge in their favorite breakfast items.

Must Try Food Items At The Rameshwaram Cafe

Bloggers have been quick to share their must-try recommendations from the iconic eatery, including — the enticing Ghee Podi Idli, the flavorful Ghee Posi Masala Dosa, the classic Puri, and the comforting Sambar Rice. Instagram reels showcasing the tempting offerings have already gone viral. Check them out below.

While many praise the cafe for its taste and hygiene, a section of the crowd are calling it overhyped. Stay tuned as we bring you our own review once the iconic eatery officially opens its doors this weekend!