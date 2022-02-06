Free psychometric test held for Indian students in Oman

Students in Indian schools of Oman received a free psychometric test so that they can gain a better grasp of their job options after graduation and work to thrive in their chosen sector.

The project was started by the Board of Directors of Indian schools in Oman and is free of charge for students. It is now being implemented for kids in grades 9 and 10, with the possibility of being expanded to students in those years who have chosen a clear career path ahead of them.

Psychometric exams assist students in determining which career alternatives are best for them based on their personality and skills. To achieve in life, one must first understand one’s own strengths and aptitudes. These evaluations, which were created by psychologists, give you a clear picture of which job route is best for you.

The exam, which was conducted by the board’s Samriddhi Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, is expected to assist pupils to improve critical abilities and identifying areas that require attention.

Students will receive a detailed report on their abilities and aptitudes, as well as suggested career alternatives, after completing this evaluation.

After class X, this will eventually assist students in selecting the appropriate stream. Psychometric tests for pupils in grades IX and X were carried out on February 5.

In Oman, there are approximately 39,000 students studying in 21 Indian schools. Approximately 5,000 are in grades IX and X.