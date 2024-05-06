Free Python Full Stack Web Development masterclass in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre has announced its forthcoming Python Full Stack Web Development masterclass, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on Monday, May 6, starting at 8:30 pm.

This masterclass presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring developers to explore the realm of full-stack web development.

Python programming language is in high demand.

Python is one of the most sought-after languages as it is not only used in web development but also in various other domains.

According to recent rankings, Python consistently ranks at the top of the list of preferred programming languages worldwide.

The following is the list of top programming languages worldwide:

Python JavaScript Go Java Kotlin PHP C# Swift R10 Ruby

Who is eligible for the Python full-stack web development masterclass in Hyderabad?

It’s open to individuals from various educational backgrounds, ensuring accessibility to anyone interested, irrespective of prior coding experience.

Throughout the program, participants will gain comprehensive skills in both the frontend and the backend development. The frontend segment will cover HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, while the backend curriculum will delve into Python, Django, and MySQL.

Under expert guidance, students will engage hands-on in website development, fostering a deeper understanding of concepts and confidence in real-world applications.

The Python Full Stack Web Development masterclass will take place at the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, located on the second floor of the Siasat office, opposite the Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids, Hyderabad.

Embrace the opportunity to embark on a journey into the world of Python web development.

According to PayScale, a repository of salary data worldwide, the average salary of a software developer with Python skills in Hyderabad is over 5.9 lakhs per annum.

Attend the masterclass and take the first step towards a career in Python full-stack web development.

For further inquiries and registration, interested individuals may dial 9000191481 or 9393876978.