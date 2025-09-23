French President stopped by NY police over Trump motorcade, told to walk

The New York City gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session did not spare even visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, whose entourage was stopped by police due to strict traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.

The New York City gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session did not spare even visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, whose entourage was stopped by police due to strict traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.



A video going… pic.twitter.com/dlDDd5wumH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 23, 2025

“I’m sorry, President, I’m really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I’m sorry,” the police officer tells Macron.

Macron told the police official that he has to go to the French embassy, pointing to the direction across the road.

“If you don’t see it, let me cross,” Macron tells the police, who gesture that they can hear the cavalcade coming.

The video then shows Macron on the phone, saying with a laugh, “How are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.”

Sirens can be heard in the background as Macron talks on the phone, apparently with Trump.

According to sources in the entourage, whenever the US president travels to the United Nations headquarters, security measures impose what is known as a “freeze”, shutting down traffic across several blocks around the UN.

“That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building, with the American presidential motorcade on its way. Taking advantage of the pause, the president placed a phone call to Donald Trump. The exchange was described as warm and friendly, and provided an opportunity to touch base on a number of international issues,” sources told PTI.

Macron is then seen walking on the sidewalk, talking on his phone, accompanied by his delegation. He obliges as passersby take photographs with him, as France’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont clicks the picture as Macron stands with the couple for a photograph.

Macron came to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday, September 22 where he declared France’s recognition of Palestinian statehood with Israel and the United States in strong opposition against the move made by major Western allies of theirs.

His announcement in the UN General Assembly hall had received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance.

Also Read France recognises Palestinian statehood at United Nations meeting

Meanwhile, Trump arrived in New York City Monday evening to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

He will address world leaders from the iconic green podium in the UNGA hall Tuesday morning, his first address at the UNGA General Debate in his second term as US president.

The annual high-level General Assembly session brings not only world leaders to the UN headquarters but gridlocks, severe traffic congestion and heavy security across New York City as Manhattan is fortified for a week for the visiting heads of state and government, foreign ministers and their high-powered delegations.

French President Emmanuel Macron was briefly stopped by police on his way back from the UN General Assembly, where he had formally recognized the State of Palestine, due to road closures for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s convoy.

After stepping out of his vehicle to inquire about the delay, President Macron reportedly called Trump directly to request that the road be cleared. However, Trump declined, suggesting Macron proceed on foot, which the French President did.

In videos circulated online, Macron is seen jokingly calling the U.S. President, asking him to clear the road.

“Guess what? I am waiting in the street because everything is paused for you,” Macron is heard speaking on the phone.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral, showing Macron interacting with police officers. Taking the situation in stride, he continued on foot, walking past the closed-off area as passersby stopped him for photos for nearly 30 minutes.

Macron came to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday, September 22 where he declared France’s recognition of Palestinian statehood with Israel and the United States in strong opposition against the move made by major Western allies of theirs.

His announcement in the UN General Assembly hall had received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance.