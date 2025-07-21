Fresh clashes erupt in Syria’s Sweida as ceasefire falters; aid convoy blocked

Damascus: Heavy fighting has erupted once again between Druze fighters and interim government-aligned Bedouin tribal forces in the countryside of Sweida, southern Syria, casting doubt over a recently declared ceasefire.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that tribal reinforcements have massed in the villages of Bustan, Dama, and Najran, with signs pointing to preparations to storm neighbouring Druze-populated areas. Violent confrontations broke out in the towns of Areeqa and Umm al-Zeitoun along the Damascus–Sweida highway, where tribal gunmen reportedly torched homes and looted property. The fighting has forced the closure of two key roads, worsening tensions in the already unstable region.

An anticipated prisoner exchange was cancelled after mortar shells, allegedly fired from tribal positions, landed near the designated handover site.

Also Read Syrian forces deploy in Sweida as ceasefire takes effect amid renewed clashes

Meanwhile, Syria’s foreign ministry has accused Druze militias of obstructing a humanitarian convoy carrying medical supplies into Sweida. According to a government statement, the convoy was prevented from entering for the second time in four days, with only a small portion of aid – escorted by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent – allowed through.

“The deteriorating security situation is a direct result of ongoing Israeli intervention and the withdrawal of Syrian security forces,” the ministry said, blaming the chaos for hindering the delivery of essential services and humanitarian aid.

Raed al-Saleh, head of Syria’s emergency authority, told state television that aid convoys have been delayed for days due to the complex security landscape and the kidnapping of aid workers.

The Syrian Observatory said more than 1,120 people have died since fighting began on July 13, including over 100 civilians and dozens of government troops.

On Saturday, July 19, the Syrian government declared an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, calling it a national and humanitarian obligation aimed at preserving unity and civilian safety. Authorities urged all factions to halt hostilities, allow humanitarian access, and warned that violations would be treated as breaches of national sovereignty subject to legal consequences.