Mumbai: Just days after the grand reveal of its first trailer, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy. While the makers were basking in the overwhelming response to the trailer, a new roadblock has emerged ahead of the film’s Diwali 2026 release.

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has demanded a special screening of the film before its theatrical release, warning that it will stage protests outside cinema halls if its request is not accepted. The organisation says it wants to ensure that the film does not contain any scenes or dialogues that could hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Shri Ramlila Mahasangh seeks special screening

Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, has written a formal letter to director Nitesh Tiwari and the makers of Ramayana: Part One, requesting an exclusive preview for representatives of the Mahasangh, Ramlila committees and Hindu organisations in Delhi before the film releases in India and overseas.

The organisation believes such a screening would allow members to identify any objectionable content and suggest changes before the film reaches audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash from Ramayana trailer

Draws comparison with Adipurush

In his statement, Arjun Kumar referred to the controversy surrounding Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, which faced widespread criticism over its sets, costumes, dialogues and depiction of several characters from the Ramayana.

He claimed that members of the Sanatan community and traditional Ramlila performers had objected to several aspects of the film, including the depiction of Lanka as black instead of golden and the portrayal of Raavan and his army.

“Recently, a film starring Prabhas was released, and we even organised a promotional event for it at the Red Fort. However, the film contained objectionable content. The golden city of Lanka was shown as black, leather was used inappropriately, and some characters resembled Mughal-era figures. In our view, Adipurush presented a negative image, which is why that mega-budget film failed at the box office,” Arjun Kumar said.

‘Ranbir Kapoor’s role as Lord Ram seems weak’

Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking about the recently released trailer of Ramayana, Arjun Kumar said the organisation is willing to support the film but has concerns after watching the first glimpse.

He said the Mahasangh even plans to organise free screenings for thousands of people if the film stays true to the epic.

“As for the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor, we are ready to welcome and promote it. The Ramlila Committee even plans to arrange free screenings for thousands of people. However, we have one request for the filmmakers. The recently released trailer appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character.”

He further added, “In our opinion, he does not fully resemble the image of Lord Ram. Our only request is that this film should avoid the mistakes made in Adipurush. We would like a special screening for Hindu organisations in Delhi, including the Ramlila committees.”

Warns of protests if request is ignored

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh also claimed it had received information suggesting that Ramayana: Part One could include scenes capable of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in India and abroad.

The organisation has requested that the makers arrange a preview screening so that any objectionable scenes or dialogues can be identified and, if necessary, removed before the film’s release.

Warning of possible protests, Arjun Kumar said, “If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections. If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures.”

The organisation has also warned that if the requested screening is not arranged, it, along with several Hindu organisations, will stage protests outside cinema halls in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Arjun Kumar president Shri Ramlila Mahasangh issues a strong warning to the makers of Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor.

A pre-release screening has been demanded to ensure no scenes hurt religious sentiments.

After the Adipurush controversy, the stakes are high this Diwali. pic.twitter.com/enu49hwaLr — Shailesh Giri (@proshaileshgiri) August 2, 2026

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The film also features Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and several other actors in pivotal roles.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while Sunny Deol’s appearance as Lord Hanuman has been kept under wraps. The first instalment is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, with the second part set for release on Diwali 2027.