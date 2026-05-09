Hyderabad: Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay is once again making headlines after astrologer Venu Swamy made sensational comments about his political future and actress Trisha Krishnan.

According to Venu Swamy, Vijay’s horoscope is strongly connected with Trisha’s planetary influence. He claimed that Vijay’s political success in Tamil Nadu would have been completely different if Trisha was not part of his life. These comments have now gone viral across social media platforms and political circles.

Speaking about Tamil Nadu politics, Venu Swamy predicted that even if Vijay becomes the Chief Minister, his government may face instability within a short period. He said there is a strong possibility of fresh elections in Tamil Nadu within six months to one year.

Trisha’s Name Sparks More Buzz

Venu Swamy also described Vijay and Trisha’s connection as an “Ekanadi combination” in astrology. He said this combination can bring both massive success and unexpected problems at the same time.

These remarks have added fuel to ongoing rumours about Vijay and Trisha’s relationship. Over the last few months, social media has been filled with speculation about their closeness, especially after Trisha was seen visiting Vijay’s residence during the election results period.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, performed strongly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and emerged as a major political force. His growing popularity among youngsters and movie fans is now becoming a major talking point in Tamil Nadu politics.

While Vijay supporters are celebrating his political success, Venu Swamy’s predictions have created fresh debate online. Some people believe his earlier predictions became true, while others feel these comments are only made to gain attention.

The astrologer’s latest video and statements are now trending widely. Fans, political observers, and cinema audiences are discussing whether Vijay’s political journey will remain stable or face unexpected twists in the coming months.