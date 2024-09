Fresh firing in Manipur’s Jiribam district

Imphal: Suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur’s Jiribam district, police said on Wednesday.

Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7 pm on Tuesday evening prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, the police said.

However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Security forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and firing stopped around 8 pm, an officer said.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged local villagers to cooperate with security forces while conducting operations, another officer said.

In the last couple of days, villagers have seen multiple drones flying above Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, quoting villagers.

Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said.