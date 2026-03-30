Fresh roadblocks for Ram Charan’s film Peddi

Hyderabad: The much-awaited pan-India film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is once again in the news due to fresh reports of a possible delay. The film was initially planned for a March 2026 release and later shifted to April 30, 2026. However, strong industry buzz now suggests that the film may miss this date as well.

Reasons Behind the Delay

According to reports, several parts of the film are still incomplete. A special song, patchwork scenes, and re-recording work are yet to be finished. In addition, some key VFX portions are still under progress, which is crucial for the film’s overall impact.

There are also reports of reshoots carried out to enhance certain sequences. Director Buchi Babu Sana is said to be taking extra care to ensure quality. Meanwhile, Sukumar is reportedly supervising important action sequences and VFX work to maintain high standards.

New Release Window

While no official announcement has been made yet, reports suggest that the makers are considering a new release window in May or June 2026. A mid-summer release is being seen as a better option to maximise reach and avoid competition.

Interestingly, other films are also adjusting their release plans, indicating that “Peddi” could dominate that window.

Production Pressure and Timeline Issues

Industry insiders reveal that nearly 20 days of shooting work is still pending. This includes two songs and additional patchwork scenes. Given the tight timeline, completing production and post-production before April 30 appears difficult.

Another factor is the need for extensive promotions, especially in North India, as the film is being released on a pan-India scale. Rushing the release without proper promotions may impact its box office performance.

High Expectations Remain

Despite the delays, expectations for the film remain very high. The teaser and songs, especially “Chikri Chikri,” have already created strong buzz. Ram Charan’s transformation and dedication to the role have further increased anticipation.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the makers. A clear update on the release date will help settle the ongoing speculation and maintain the film’s momentum.