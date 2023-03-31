Fresh snowfall at high reaches, rain lashes parts of Himachal; 11 roads closed

Shimla: Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Friday received fresh spell of snow while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state following which 11 roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.

Churdhar received 30 cm of snow followed by Dodra Kwar 15 cm, Rohtang top 12 cm, Jalori Jyot 10 cm and South and North portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang 5 cm and 2.5 cm respectively.

A day earlier, the MeT office here issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday.

It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops and advised use of anti-hail nets or installation of anti-hail guns to save apple crop.

On Friday, the MeT office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and 3-4 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of April 2.

It has also predicted light rain and snow in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the remaining districts over the next few hours.

Since Thursday night, Solan recorded 48.5 mm rainfall — the highest in the state — followed by Nahan 42 mm, Dalhousie 33 mm, Dhaulakuan 32 mm, Kangra 30 mm, Rajgarh 26 mm, Kufri 22.5 mm, Sangarh 22 mm, Narkanda 21 mm, Una and Jhandutta 20 mm each.

Chauri and Renuka received 16 mm of rain, Nurpur 15 mm, mandi and Gharmoor 13 mm, Chopal 12.5, Sundernagar 12 mm, Jatton Barrage, Hamirpur, Naina Devi and Dharampur 11 mm each and Kheri, Dharamshala, Shimla and Poanta Sahib 10 mm each.

As many as 11 roads including two national highways — Gramphu to Losar (NH-505) and Darcha to Sarchu (NH-3) — were closed for vehicular traffic.

The state’s rain deficit from March 1-30 was at 42 per cent.

A significant fall in the maximum temperatures was witnessed and Bilaspur with 22 degree Celcius was the hottest during the day. There was no appreciable change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of 2.3 degree C.