Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir were hit by fresh snowfall and rain, with the minimum temperature remaining above the freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

North Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg was among the places in the higher reaches that received intermittent snowfall through the night. It continued till the morning, they said.

Shopian district, Mughal Road and Gurez in Bandipora also received snowfall. The plains of the valley received intermittent rain.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Monday night was recorded at 2.7 degrees Celsius, down from 4 degrees Celsius the night before and 5.1 notches above the season’s normal, according to the officials.

Other places in the valley also registered above-normal minimum temperatures ranging from 3.8 to 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg: Tourists visit a snow-covered valley amid fresh snowfall on the first day of Chillai Kalan, in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. Chillai Kalan is a 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31. (PTI Photo)

Gulmarg: Tourists visit a snow-covered valley amid fresh snowfall on the first day of Chillai Kalan, in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. Chillai Kalan is a 40-day harsh winter period in Kashmir which begins on December 21 every year and ends on January 31. (PTI Photo)

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir, recorded sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury settling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kokernag 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather with the possibility of rain at isolated places. The weather is likely to remain dry over the next few days, it said.