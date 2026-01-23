Fresh snowfall turns Manali, Jammu and Kashmir into winter wonderland

Moderate to heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of the Jammu region disrupted life on Friday, January 23, forcing the suspension of traffic on key roads, including the Jammu–Srinagar national highway, and the closure of schools in hilly districts. Meanwhile, Shimla received its first snowfall of the season after a three-month-long dry spell, while fresh snow was also reported from higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including the popular tourist destination such as Manali.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills also witnessed the first snowfall of the season, forcing the authorities to suspend the yatra, while moderate rains lashed the plains, including Jammu city, bringing an end to a dry spell that had lasted for over two months.

As predicted by the meteorological department, it started snowing in the high altitude areas late Thursday evening, while intermittent rains lashed the plains, including Jammu city throughout the night, the officials said.

Snowfall was still continuing in the upper reaches of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua districts, officials said, adding that five inches to over one foot of snow had accumulated in the snow-bound areas.

The higher reaches had also recorded snowfall in the last week of December and the fresh precipitation had brought relief to the people.

The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended following fresh snowfall.

“Traffic movement has been stopped in both directions — from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu Srinagar national highway (NH-44) due to fresh snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel (in Banihal-Qazigund stretch). “In addition, the Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh national highway, Mughal and Sinthan Roads have also been closed owing to fresh snow accumulation,” a traffic department official said, advising commuters to avoid travel until these roads are fully restored and declared safe for traffic.

The officials said the authorities have ordered closure of all schools in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts as a precautionary measure in view of the snowfall.

Police have also established dedicated helpline numbers at all district headquarters in response to the ongoing inclement weather, they said.

Shimla, Manali gets fresh snowfall of season, dry spell ends

After a three-month dry spell, Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Friday.

Snowfall is also occurring in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, another popular tourist destination of the state.

The local met centre has forecasted heavy snowfall and rainfall. The Shimla administration has issues an advisory, asking people to not drive till the weather clears.

The administration said higher reaches of the district, including Chopal, are also experiencing snowfall due to which Chopal-Deha road has been blocked.





