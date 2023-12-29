Fresh spat erupts between Congress-VBA over poll alliance

Mumbai: A fresh spat broke out between the Congress and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on the question of an alliance and the subsequent seat-sharing proposals, here on Friday.

VBA chief spokesperson Siddharth Mokle alleged that the Congress is not interested in including the VBA into either the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or the INDIA bloc.

“A WhatsApp chat between two journalists has now come to light in which the Congress’ mischievous stand has become clear. It is evident that they are prejudiced about the VBA and want to keep us out,” Mokle said.

Hitting out, the Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said how can the VBA give credence to some social media chats on such sensitive political matters.

“The country’s democracy and the Constitution of B.R. Ambedkar is under threat. With the growing influence of MVA and INDIA alliances, the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting rattled. Some people indulge in taking ‘supari’ (contract) on the BJP’s behalf but we are not concerned,” said Londhe.

He dismissed the VBA’s contenstions by countering how confidential matters like political alliances or seat-sharing can be discussed before the media, while reiterating that the MVA-INDIA partnerships will oust the BJP in the coming elections.

Desperate to join the MVA, the VBA, which has allied with Shiv Sena (UBT), had written to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sent several feelers, invited Rahul Gandhi for its program in Mumbai in November and this week submitted a seat-sharing formula and other overtures, but all have been ignored.

Mokle said that all efforts by the VBA to have an alliance are being stone-walled and not a single leader at the state or Central level is willing to discuss openly on the issue.

“The off-the-record views of Congress state President Nana Patole is indicative that the party has already made up its mind… why don’t they just make an announcement instead of posturing,” said Mokle.

The MVA allies have differing views on the matter — the wary Congress is reluctant on including the VBA, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen to take on board, while Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has so far adopted a non-committal stand.