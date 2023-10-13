Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

The grand mosque located in Nowhatta area of the city here was locked and no Friday prayers were allowed, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

Srinagar: Congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday in view of apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in Gaza, sources said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The grand mosque located in Nowhatta area of the city here was locked and no Friday prayers were allowed, officials said.

Security forces personnel were deployed in strength around the mosque to maintain law and order, they said.

MS Education Academy

While there was no official word on the reason for the closure of the mosque for prayers, the sources said there were apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read
Prez Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to J&K from today

The Israeli action follows a series of brazen attacks on its towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid the managing body of the mosque in a statement, said police officials have closed the gates of the mosque Srinagar and informed it that Friday prayers will not be allowed.

The Auqaf also claimed that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq “has yet again been put under house arrest early morning today”.

The Mirwaiz was recently released after four years of house detention in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button