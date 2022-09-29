Friendly contest, not battle: Tharoor after meeting Digvijaya Singh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 29th September 2022 3:13 pm IST
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president’s post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is “not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest” among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

“Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

“We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!” he said.

Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

