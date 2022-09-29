Friendly contest, not battle: Tharoor after meeting Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president’s post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is “not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest” among colleagues.

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

Also Read Congress prez poll: MLAs from MP to reach Delhi to back Digvijaya

“Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

Received a visit from ⁦@digvijaya_28⁩ this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!✋🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Df6QdzZoRH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 29, 2022

“We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!” he said.

Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.