Friendship is one of life’s greatest gifts, our friends cheer us on during our highs and hold us through our lows. To honour this beautiful bond, Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August in India. It’s a day to pause, reconnect, and celebrate the people who make life more joyful, one conversation and shared memory at a time.

This year, Friendship Day falls on Sunday, August 3, 2025, and Hyderabad is ready with a line-up of fun and meaningful events. From rooftop parties and music nights to cake-painting and trivia, there’s something for every kind of friendship. Siasat.com brings you the six top events to check out to celebrate your special day with your friends.

Representational image created using AI

Frienship Day 2025 events in Hyderabad

1. Rooftop Bash at The Rabbit Hole

Celebrate under the sky with DJ Kim and DJ Sinoy spinning Afro and Bollywood beats, along with live darbuka performances. The vibes are just right for dancing and clicking selfies with your gang.

Location: The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Kokapet.

Time: 4:00 PM onwards

Ticket: Rs.99 (stag), Rs.199 (couple)

2. Haricharan Live in Concert – Friendship Day Special

Renowned playback singer Haricharan will charm audiences with his soulful voice and hit songs from Tamil and Telugu cinema. A must-attend for music lovers who want to enjoy a heartfelt, melodic evening.

Location: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Ticket: Rs.499 onwards

3. Edible Cake Painting at Lyzure Art Cafe

Add a sweet twist to your day by painting cakes with edible colours. You can also create personalised gifts like tote bags or friendship bands in this hands-on art cafe workshop.

Location: Lyzure – Art Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Time: 2:00 PM slots available

Ticket: Rs.600–Rs.1,200

4. The Friendship Edit at Odeum by Prism

A fun mix of music, team games and trivia. If you’re looking for something playful and energetic with your gang, this event brings all the right vibes.

Location: Odeum by Prism, Financial District

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Ticket: Rs.599

5. Friendship Day Offer at Wonderla Hyderabad

Celebrate Friendship Day with thrills, water rides, wave pools, and a live DJ foam party. Enjoy a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on entry and combo tickets.

Location: Wonderla Amusement Park, Outer Ring Road

Date: August 2–3, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Ticket: Buy 1 Get 1 Free (entry & food combo, online only)

6. Friendship Fiesta at Oopar Club

Get ready for neon lights, high-energy music and late-night dancing. A great pick for party lovers who want to celebrate friendship on the dance floor.

Location: Oopar Club (follow their Instagram for updates)

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Ticket: Rs.800–Rs.1,000

From chill afternoons to electrifying nights, Hyderabad has something for every kind of friend. Pick your vibe, gather your crew, and make this Friendship Day unforgettable.